8-month-old struggling to survive from severe head injuries; Oklahoma man arrested for abuse

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say an 8-month-old boy has little chance of survival after being rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma.

Police tell KJRH that the victim’s mother left the baby alone with her boyfriend, Ganey Fairley, while she went to work.

When she returned home, investigators say Fairley was holding the baby. However, the little boy was reportedly limp and unresponsive.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted in very critical condition.

Fairley told the victim’s mother that he was holding the child when he tripped, and the victim’s head hit the floor.

However, physicians told officers that the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

Fairley was arrested on complaints of child abuse and child neglect.