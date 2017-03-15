82-year-old Edmond resident rescues injured duck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - When 82-year-old Francis Bryan pulls in, the ducks and geese at Hafer Park in Edmond come running.

For years, Bryan has been coming here to feed the wildlife.

She didn't even miss a day when her husband went in for heart surgery.

"He made me come here and take care of this before getting to the hospital and being with him when they rolled him in for surgery," Bryan said.

She feels a real connection and sense of responsibility to the creatures.

So, when Bryan spotted an injured bird, she notified wildlife experts immediately.

"The Wildlife Department says, if it can fly, you're not going to catch that duck. And, it's true. You can't," she said.

That is unless you're Bryan.

The savvy senior took off her jacket and wrangled the duck, who had a fishing lure lodged in its nostril.

"She was flopping in those crepe myrtles. I know people think I'm nuts throwing my jacket and trying to grab her," Bryan said.

It worked.

She cradled the animal, took it to her vet and got her feathered friend all patched up.

Then, she returned the duck to the park.

Don't call her a hero - Bryan is no fan of notoriety.

"I don't want to be on national news now," she said. "I didn't have a chance to get my hair done."

Her only concern is for the animals, and she'll continue to come here as long as she's able.

"I'll be coming out here in a wheelchair to feed them. It's a lot of fun," she said.