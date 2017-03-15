Blake Shelton’s childhood home for sale in Ada

ADA, Okla. – The childhood home of one of Oklahoma’s most popular country singers is on the market.

According to KXII, Blake Shelton’s childhood home along South Broadway in Ada is for sale.

A local realtor says he has already received a ton of calls about the home.

“I think people that are big Blake Shelton fans will come this way just to see where he grew up,” said Courtnee Reed, a neighbor.

While some people are drawn to the home because of its famous resident, others are intrigued by its charm.

The 3,140-square-foot, ranch-style home is listed at $250,000.