Brooklyn Nets fans chant “MVP,” give Russell Westbrook a standing ovation

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder traveled to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

During the game, Russell Westbrook earned his 33rd triple double of the season and led the Thunder to a 122-104 win over the Nets.

Westbrook finished the night with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists.

While the win snapped a losing streak for the Thunder, Oklahoma City players were stunned by the warm welcome they received in a world away from home.

Shortly after the game started, Barclays Center erupted with chants of “MVP” when Westbrook got the ball.

“Caught me off guard but it’s a blessing to be able to hear that, especially on the road from fans who appreciate the game and appreciate me as a player,” Westbrook said.

When Westbrook clenched his 33rd triple double of the season, the fans gave him a standing ovation.

“It was loud. I thought something happened, wondering why they were screaming so loud,” Westbrook said.

The Thunder improved to 38-29 on the season and will wrap up their brief road trip when they visit Toronto on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.