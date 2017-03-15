× Cattle auction raises $105,000 for wildfire victims

EL RENO, Okla. – One calf raised more than $100,000 for victims of the recent wildfires across northern and western Oklahoma.

During the auction on Wednesday, participants placed their bids for a calf. When a winner was selected, they turned around and donated the calf back to be auctioned off again.

The event, which was put on by Oklahoma City West and the National Credit Corporation, was intended to help with a variety of problems ranchers are facing from the wildfires.

“I’m just overwhelmed to know that 100 percent of that is going to those ranchers, those farmer families up in that area, is just fantastic. We’re gonna be able to a lot of good with that,” said Michael Kelsey, with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.

The Cattlemen’s Association is holding two meeting next week to meet with ranchers affected by the fires and assess their needs.

If you would like to help, visit the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s website.