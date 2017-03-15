Cooler full of weed donated to Goodwill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. – Somebody donated a lot more than they intended to at a Goodwill in Washington State last week.

Goodwill employees in Monroe got a surprise when they opened a donated cooler and found marijuana - make that lots of marijuana.

Monroe police were called in to investigate.

“Employees surprised when they opened the lid,” the police said in a tweet.

This cooler was donated over the weekend to the Goodwill. Employees surprised when they opened the lid. Police were called... pic.twitter.com/50z1OinsER — Monroe PD (@MonroePolice) March 14, 2017

The Monroe Police Department said the cooler contained 3.75 pounds of pot, with an estimated street value of $24,000.

Police said Goodwill was examining its surveillance video to see if it can find an image of the person who may have dropped off the cooler.