Oklahoma State's second-ranked wrestling team begins its quest for a 35th national team championship on Thursday, March 16, as the NCAA Wrestling Championships begin in St. Louis, Missouri.

OSU has not won a team title since 2006 and will be looking for their 35th title in school history.

The Cowboys will have a wrestler at all ten weights.

Oklahoma has eight wrestlers qualified and is ranked 18th in the nation.