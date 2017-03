Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most famous song about Indiana is entitled "Back Home Again in Indiana," the song they sing before the Indianapolis 500 every year.

That title is fitting for Oklahoma State guard Davon Dillard, who will be returning to his home state for the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Dillard is from Gary, Indiana, and he and his OSU teammates will be Indianapolis to face Michigan in the first round on Friday at 11:15 am.

Nikki Kay reports from Stillwater.