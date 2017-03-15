DNA identifies remains found in 1992 as missing Oklahoma woman

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say human remains found more than 24 years ago near Tulsa belong to a local woman who was only reported missing in 2012.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that DNA analysis has determined the remains are those of Greta Riles, who would have been 23 years old on Dec. 9, 1992, when a hunter discovered a human skull on the north edge of Tulsa. The bones were later found in the area.

The University of North Texas recently tested DNA from the remains and matched them to Riles.

A cause of death has not been determined.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the woman’s family didn’t report her missing for nearly 20 years “due to Riles’ lifestyle.” It didn’t elaborate.