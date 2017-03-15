Duncan police search for missing teenage girl with autism

DUNCAN, Okla. – The Duncan Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Katelyn E. Braly is reportedly described as an 18-year-old white female who has brown hair with blond tips, blue eyes, is 5’7″ tall and 130 pounds.

Police first said Braly was last seen in the area of North West Club and then said it was around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald’s, possibly in route to an address in the 1000 block of N. 5th St.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, black yoga pants and no shoes.

Police said Braly has autism but is high functioning.

If you know of her whereabouts, call 580-255-2112.