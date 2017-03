× Edmond motorcycle cop injured after accident

EDMOND, Okla. – Emergency crews were called to an accident involving an Edmond motorcycle cop Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. near the 5300 block of E. Covell.

The cop was transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The extent of the cop’s injuries is unclear.

No other information has been released at this time.