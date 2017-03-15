× First baby bison of 2017 at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve makes debut

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – The first baby bison of 2017 at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve was seen Wednesday morning!

In the spring of 2016, 561 calves were born.

Staff at the preserve expect another 600-700 for this spring.

They say now is the time to visit the preserve to view the baby bison along with the other 2,100 adult bison that also roam freely.

Visitors may see calves chasing, battling, butting, kicking, racing, and frolicking at the preserve.

Staff say, for the public’s safety, you must stay in your car when visiting the bison.

Consisting of almost 40,000 acres near Pawhuska in Osage County, the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve is the largest protected remnant of tallgrass prairie left in the world.

