Former Oklahoma City police officer receives suspended sentence after pleading guilty to domestic abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Oklahoma City police officer received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to domestic abuse.

In May 2015, Mustang police officers were called to a home in the 700 block of East Olivia Terrance in May on reports of a domestic abuse incident.

According to the probable cause statement, MSgt. Greg Driskill and the victim were arguing about the victim going on a family trip on April 30.

The argument became heated and authorities allege Driskill put a gun to the victim’s head and threatened to shoot her.

The next day, the affidavit states the victim was sitting on a stool when Driskill allegedly pushed her, causing her to hit her lower back on a step by the bathtub.

The victim called police, saying Driskill still had a gun and was threatening to kill himself.

When they arrived, officers took Driskill, a 16-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department, into custody for domestic abuse.

He was booked into the Mustang Municipal Jail.

Driskill was later formally charged in Canadian County District Court with feloniously pointing a firearm, domestic abuse and intimidation of a witness.

Last month, Driskill pleaded guilty to the domestic abuse charge and received a one-year suspended sentence.

The former Oklahoma City police officer entered “no contest” pleas to the feloniously pointing a firearm and the intimidation of a witness charges. He received two five-year suspended sentences, which be served concurrently, for both of those charges.