Health care bill could cost Oklahoma millions

OKLAHOMA CITY – An early analysis of a Republican plan to overhaul the nation’s health care system shows health care could become unaffordable for many poor Oklahomans and the state could be forced to subsidize health care costs for Native Americans.

A document prepared for Republican Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press shows health officials also project the state would immediately lose $9.3 million in public health funding.

Oklahoma has one of the highest uninsured rates in the nation, with about 14 percent of residents with no coverage. About 16 percent of residents earn below the federal poverty level.

A separate analysis of the bill by the left-leaning Center for American Progress shows Oklahoma would experience among the highest premium increases by 2020, averaging more than $5,000 per individual.