Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s for your Wednesday

Highs this afternoon will climb to the mid 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a breezy southeasterly wind.

Tomorrow will be windy with a powerful south wind and warmer highs in the middle 70s.

A front will move through on Saint Patrick’s Day (Friday) bringing us a little green on the radar (aka rain) for eastern Oklahoma.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the lower 70s before the 80s return for Sunday.

Monday will be one of our warmest days in the 80s and 90s!

Severe weather is possible mid to late next week but limited moisture may hinder any storm chances.