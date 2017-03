× I-44 ramp to I-40 in Oklahoma City will close Thursday for surface repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – The westbound I-44 (runs south) on-ramp to I-40 eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for surface repairs.

Motorists are advised to be alert to workers in the temporary work zone.

