“I grabbed the wheel,” 10-year-old boy saves family after mom has seizure while driving

MORRISON, CO. - A 10-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of his mom and little sister during an emergency situation on the road.

“I saw the car swerving and noticed my mom was having a seizure,” said Cash Cooley.

His mother had suffered from a seizure while driving in busy traffic.

“I unbuckled and started screaming mom!” he said. “I grabbed the wheel and pulled out my phone to call 911.”

At that moment, Cash grabbed the wheel, turned on the hazard lights, and pushed his mother's foot off the accelerator.

“I heard the engine and knew her foot was on the gas, so I pushed it off and we started slowing down,” Cash told KDVR.

That's when a passerby, who saw the van rolling at about 10 mph, was able to open the driver's side door and press the brakes.

“Very scared, of course,” said Cash's mother, Amy. “Very happy that my son was there. He knows how to handle himself in a lot of situations.”

Thanks to Cash's quick thinking, nobody, including his 6-year-old sister, was injured in the incident.

“I was trying to go as fast as I could because I didn’t want my mom to get hurt or anything like that,” he said.

Still, Cash says it was a scary situation to go through.

“I was very shaky and I was kind of on the verge of crying,” he added.

Amy is doing better since the incident and told KDVR she can't be more proud of her son.

“So proud, so happy,” she said. “I’ve seen him on the go-kart track but that’s it."

Cash is now being hailed a hero by the firefighters and police who responded to the 911 call.

“It makes me feel proud,” he said.