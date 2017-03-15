McDonald’s employee jumps through drive-thru window after officer loses consciousness

DORAL, Fla. – Pedro Viloria is often seen working the drive-thru window at McDonald’s in Doral, Florida.

However, Tuesday turned out to be anything but an ordinary day at work.

Viloria was helping an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer when he went to get her food.

When he returned, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I see she’s like inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like ‘ahh,’ and basically I thought something was going wrong,” he told WPLG.

Quickly, the officer lost consciousness and her foot slipped off of the brake.

“Oh my God, this woman is unconscious. I’ve got to do something because she’s going to crash,” he said.

Immediately, Viloria jumped out of the drive-thru window to try and stop the car.

The SUV hit a curb, which caused it to come to a stop. Viloria ran back inside the restaurant for help, but another customer, who is a paramedic, was already running toward the officer.

As the paramedic was performing CPR, an off-duty fire rescue member walked into the restaurant. Once he learned what happened, he ran to help as well.

Fortunately, they were able to revive the officer. Her condition has not been released.