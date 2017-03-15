Officials urging preparedness ahead of severe weather season

OKLAHOMA CITY – It may seem hard to think of, but storm season is just around the corner. Which is why officials said now is the best time to become familiar with your emergency preparedness plan or put one in place.

Len Branch and his storm shelter installation business, Oklahoma Shelters, is no stranger to busy schedules this time of year.

“We put 20 in a week,” Branch said at the showroom storefront he shares with another storm shelter company on the city’s southwest side. “Slope-top, concrete (below ground) shelters, safe rooms – this is designed to put in your garage.”

Branch said shelter selection all depends on a customer’s personal preference and – most importantly – their peace of mind.

“I have a small (garage shelter) over here that holds about six people,” he said. “But, like I tell people, it’s not a spare bedroom. It’s a storm shelter.”

But, for some, like Joe and Teena Milam, a storm shelter and spare bedroom are one in the same.

“There’s so much rebar – I wasn’t even sure it was going to look like a room when they got done,” Teena said of her above ground storm shelter.

When the couple was building their new house, they wanted a shelter big enough to fit their kids and growing number of grandchildren.

Never mind the fact their house looks more like a fortress from the outside, Teena said her fortified, 300 square foot spare guest room/shelter lets her sleep more peacefully at night.

“It is just a bedroom, if you walk in to it, with no windows,” she said. “Just in case, I face storm season a little bit more comfortably these days, because I know that if it’s coming that I can shut that door and we’re protected.”

At the end of the day, the American Red Cross said having a emergency plan in place is half the battle.

“Preparation, really, can come down to just talking,” said Brad Barghols, the regional chief executive with the American Red Cross in Oklahoma.

That means stocking up on food and water, purchasing and ensuring your weather radio is programmed and operating, and just knowing where to go in the event of a storm.

“It’s important people have a plan and that they are on the same page with their plan. Does their child know it’s okay to break their bedroom window if there’s a fire? Or, is your child capable of pulling a mattress into central bathroom and putting it over a bathtub?”

Barghols said it is important to dust off your storm or tornado preparedness plan or put one together.

Information to help keep you and your home safe from The American Red Cross can be found here.