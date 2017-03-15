× OKC Animal Welfare celebrating Mutt Madness by offering half-price dog adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is celebrating Mutt Madness by offering half-price dog adoptions.

Officials at the OKC Animal Welfare say they have 64 dogs that are part of the Mutt Madness celebration until March 19.

Each one of the 64 dogs in the Mutt Madness bracket is available for adoption for just $30 – half of the regular adoption price.

“These are all great dogs who would like to find a permanent home this spring,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “The Mutt Madness event is a great way to take advantage of a discounted adoption price and make a difference in the life of a homeless pet.”

Each of the 64 dogs in the bracket comes with a special prize.

Whoever adopts the last dog in the bracket will get a grand prize package with goodies from Animal Welfare.

All adoptable pets from OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

The animal shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St. and is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

