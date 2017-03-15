× Oklahoma City man arrested for allegedly attacking, stabbing his mother

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother.

On March 11, officers were called to a motel following a domestic disturbance between a mother and her son.

When police arrived at the motel, they noticed the victim had a small puncture wound on her left cheek and dried blood on her face.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said her son had anger issues and became upset when she began changing the sheets on her bed.

Authorities allege 21-year-old Derrick Burnough slapped the victim in the face before grabbing a steak knife and stabbing her in the cheek.

“[Victim] said she believed [Burnough] was going to kill her. She also told me if something was not done, he would eventually kill her,” the affidavit reads.

Burnough was arrested on complaints of assault and battery and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

The report says Burnough is currently serving a deferred sentence in Oklahoma County for domestic abuse by strangulation where his mother was again the victim.