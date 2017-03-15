Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon winner has key advice for new runners preparing for the race

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon was definitely a run to remember for Patrick Gomez.

“Yeah, that was my first one and went after it with all that I had,” Gomez said.

Gomez started running when he was in just the third grade, but he never attempted a full marathon.

“My biggest challenge I think was nutrition, and I made some mistakes with that and that resulted in severe cramping in the last six miles,” he said.

The beginning of the race wasn’t much better with the heat playing a major role, causing cramping.

This year, Gomez plans to run the half marathon because he’s still healing from a strained hamstring after last year’s run. It’s one of the reasons he works at Higher Ground Running, teaching others to not make the same mistakes he did.

“I look back at pictures of myself at mile six or mile seven and I’m already drenched in sweat and when you’re losing that much fluid and you’re losing that much salt, it’s really important to replenish that regularly,” he said.

Hydrating and eating properly beforehand are just a few key pieces of advice Gomez has for those training for this year’s race.

“We encourage people to eat Saturday night the same thing you’re going to eat before the Memorial marathon,” he said.

Also, practice may make you better as long as you’re not overdoing it.

“I think people tend to over train for a marathon. A lot of people get really obsessed with slugging out long distance runs. They really become obsessed with the mileage,” he said.

He encourages others to think about quality over quantity running sessions by training a little bit faster than normal.

“So we look at strength training. It doesn’t have to be vigorous. It doesn’t have to include a lot of weight, but just adding something like that two days a week, three times a week at most,” he suggests.

Advice he wishes he would have used during last year’s Run to Remember.