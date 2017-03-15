Oklahoma City police searching for two murder suspects considered armed and dangerous

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for two men accused in a deadly shooting.

Around 7:21 a.m. on March 4th, police were called to reports of a double shooting in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as 47-year-old Victor Vasquez and 36-year-old Marcos Avalos.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Police say that once Vasquez arrived at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Avalos was treated and released.

Investigators believe the two victims were inside the home in the 1500 block of S.W. 27th with the suspects when an altercation broke out, leading to the two men being shot.

Police have identified the murder suspects as 54-year-old Teran Constantino Morales and 46-year-old Nedio Vallin Lopez.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

If you see them, please call police.