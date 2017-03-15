× Oklahoma man arrested on child pornography complaints

SAVANNA, Okla. – The Savanna Police Department along with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a man Tuesday on child pornography complaints.

Brandin Cathey, 35, asked a Savanna woman for pornographic images of her young niece and nephew.

Cathey sent the requests via social media.

He also sent the woman several images of child pornography who then called police.

Cathey was arrested at his Stigler home and booked into the Pittsburg County jail for manufacturing, possession, and distributing child pornography.