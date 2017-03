× One person killed, one hospitalized after crash in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was killed after a tragic crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a pick-up truck and a car crashed near S.W. 44th and Mustang Rd.

One person was killed in the crash and another person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.