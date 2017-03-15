Police hoping to identify men accused of armed robbery in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a convenience store and they are hoping you can identify the suspects.

Police say the two men walked into a convenience store near S.E. 29th and I-35 armed with guns and demanded money from the clerk.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured video of the suspects.

On Wednesday, police released the video, hoping someone would be able to identify the suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.