Police search for man who pushed past security, stole from Oklahoma City Best Buy

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who pushed past security and stole from an Oklahoma City Best Buy.

Thursday, two men reportedly entered the Best Buy near I-240 and Blackwelder.

Police said one of the men stole a Bluetooth speaker from the store.

When confronted by security, the man reportedly pushed his way past the store employee.

Police said the man then left in a green 1997 Nissan Pathfinder with Oklahoma tag 516-KMY.

Surveillance photos have been released Wednesday, attempting to identify the man in the dark-colored shirt.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous.