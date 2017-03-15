Ralph Shortey suspended from Senate activities, police report released of motel incident with teenage boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Moore police released a redacted report Wednesday containing the details of the incident at a motel that has Senator Ralph Shortey facing criminal charges.

When police went to check on a juvenile at the Super 8 in Moore last Thursday, officers said they smelled a "strong odor of raw marijuana" coming from Room 120.

A redacted Moore police report shows officers found a juvenile and an adult man inside.

The district attorney has confirmed the adult is Senator Ralph Shortey.

The 35-year-old republican is involved with teens on a regular basis through the YMCA Youth in government program and as a senior staffer at Boys State.

When asked why he was in that motel room, he said "he was just there to hang out with his friend."

That friend is a teenage boy whose parents told police "has a history of soliciting himself on Craigslist for sexual conduct."

Inside a backpack, police say they found an "open box of condoms."

Some of the details in the report are unclear because of the redacted information, but it appears the teen told his girlfriend earlier that "he was going to get paid tonight."

She says she watched the teen and the adult known to be Shortey enter the hotel room together.

A Kindle tablet revealed the teen had told the adult that he needed money for spring break, to which the adult, believed to be Shortey, responded, "would you be interested in sexual stuff?"

DA Greg Mashburn did not file charges against Shortey Wednesday, but the Oklahoma Senate sent a strong message.

The Senate passed a resolution to suspend Shortey from all committees and strip his name from all legislation.

He can no longer occupy his office or parking spot and must return all state property in his possession.

Shortey's seat was empty as the vote passed unanimously.

NewsChannel 4 has gone to Shortey’s home and called him repeatedly but only got his voicemail.

Senate leader Mike Schulz canceled his meeting with reporters Wednesday and instead sent a statement.

All other senators declined to comment on the resolution.

“This is not a presumption of guilt or innocence. The Oklahoma Senate has full faith that the judicial system will play out appropriately and bring this matter to a lawful conclusion. This resolution reserves the right of the Oklahoma Senate to pursue further action if more facts come to light. It would be inappropriate to comment any further due to the pending investigation,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, R-Altus.

DA Mashburn says charges could be filed Thursday.