UCO Hockey Celebrates 2nd National Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Central Oklahoma men's hockey team are ACHA national champions after beating Ohio 3-0. It's the Bronchos second national championship in three seasons.

The Bronchos returned to Oklahoma with a heroes welcome of family, fans and students greeting them with a confetti shower. The team spent time celebrating with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures before having a celebration in their locker room.

The Bronchos entered the tournament a four seed and had to beat the 13th, 5th and 1st seeds in the tournament en route to the title. What's even more impressive is the Bronchos were able to handle Ohio who practically played on their home ice. The national title bout was just an hour away from the Bobcats campus.

UCO head coach Craig McAlister said, "I think they outnumbered us in fans 200 to one, but it was fun." He added, "We've been on the road before and it's fun to kind of shut them down and silence them and it's an incredible thing."

Senior forward Sam Rice took home tournament MVP honors and gave all the credit to his teammates. Rice said of his second national championship, "I couldn't have dreamt it any other way."

Rice finished his senior season with 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists).