Wallabies back at the Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Wallabies are back at the Oklahoma City Zoo!

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently opened a new exhibit in the Children’s Zoo, Wallaby Walkabout, including two species of the popular Australian marsupial.

The new habitat enables guests of all ages to walk through a portion of the exhibit to observe and experience these lively, yet smaller, relatives of the kangaroo in a safe, up-close environment.

Wallabies were part of the zoo’s collection prior to 2011.

Wallaby Walkabout features the Bennet’s wallaby and the Tammar wallaby.

The Bennet’s wallaby is the largest species in the habitat.

They can range in height from 3 to 4-feet tall and weigh from 30 to 40 pounds.

They are also sometimes called the red-necked wallabies for the patch of red fur on the back of their neck and shoulders.

In Australia, Bennet’s are commonly found in forested or open shrub land areas along the eastern coast, including the island of Tasmania.

The Tammar wallaby is the smallest species in the habitat, ranging in height from 1 to 2-feet tall and typically weighing from 10 to 20 pounds.

In Australia, Tammar’s are commonly found in coastal scrub and forested areas along the southwestern coast.

Wallaby Walkabout is located in front of the Children’s Zoo barn and encompasses the entire grassy knoll area.

It features three large lounge areas for the wallabies with shade structures for optimal rest opportunities.

The habitat is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, and is free to experience with regular zoo admission.