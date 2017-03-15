Watch: Hay rolls into areas affected by devastating wildfires

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – Fire crews in northern Oklahoma continue to gain ground on a fire that has consumed hundreds of thousands of acres of land.

The fires started on Monday, March 6 in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties and burned rapidly through rural areas.

So far, officials say 782,333 acres have burned in the so-called NW Oklahoma Fire Complex.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the fire was 74 percent contained.

As firefighters continue to stop the blaze from spreading, generous residents are helping their neighbors in need.

Several organizations began accepting donations for residents affected by the flames.

However, many ranchers were worried about the livestock who survived the blaze but now have nothing to eat since all of the grass was destroyed in the wildfire.

Immediately, the Harper County Extension Office, Buffalo Feeders and Western Equipment began accepting donations of hay.

Now, those donations are on their way to the ranchers in need.

On March 13, six truckloads of hay were making their way through Woodward to go to the affected areas.

However, fire crews say we’re not out of the woods just yet.

Meteorologists say rain is not expected to hit the state for days, which means firefighters will not get much help from Mother Nature as they continue to battle the wildfires.