Watch Live: April the Giraffe ‘at the end of her pregnancy’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Zoo officials say that all signs suggest April the Giraffe is at the end of her pregnancy.

Millions of people worldwide have watched the livestream video of the 15-year-old long-legged internet star waiting to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Tuesday evening, zoo officials posted to Facebook that it looks like April is at the end of her pregnancy.

They report slight discharge, swelling, pulsing, and other signs.

Zoo keepers also said her calf is very active.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Officials say the two giraffes are doing well in their heated barn during the winter storm.