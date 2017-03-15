Wife of Oklahoma elementary school principal charged after birthday party incident

KIEFER, Okla. – The wife of an Oklahoma elementary school’s principal is under fire after she allegedly gave five underage girls alcohol at a birthday bash.

Angie Weaver, whose husband is the principal at Oliver Elementary school in Kiefer, reportedly gave them rum, vodka, and beer at the sleepover.

Weaver allegedly gave each of them a beer after already drinking in the house.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 23, one girl says she threw up because she was sick.

Documents also say Weaver coached each girl at breakfast the next morning as to what they should say to their parents.

She reportedly took their cell phones so they couldn’t post on social media.

One of the parents involved has filed a protective order against Weaver.

Weaver’s husband was not home at the time of the incident.

She has been charged with five counts of furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor.

She will be arraigned on those five counts on Friday.