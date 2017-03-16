Bricktown goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - You may be seeing more green in Bricktown in honor of St. Patrick's Day!

Downtown OKC, Inc. filled the Bricktown canal Thursday with 715 green and white beach balls.

Just a reminder, the St. Patrick's Day parade in Oklahoma City has been cancelled.

“Due to the timing of various construction projects and other events in the downtown area, the O’City St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed for 2017. However, there is still a St. Patrick’s Day block party at Tapwerks on March 17, and a green-themed public art display that weekend,” a statement by the O’City parade read. “We look forward to the O’City St. Patrick’s Day parade returning to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City next year and contributing to [the other] events in the downtown area in the near future.”