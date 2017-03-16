× Flu death toll across Oklahoma rises to 64

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials say eight Oklahomans have died from the flu virus in the last week.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that 64 people have died as a result of the flu this season. Eight of those deaths occurred within the last week.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 17 deaths in that county.

Oklahoma County has seen seven deaths and 359 hospitalizations related to the virus.

Although eight others have died from the flu, officials say fewer Oklahomans are being hospitalized because of the virus.

The department’s data show that 46 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Eleven deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while five deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and a patient who was up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department recommends flu vaccinations and hand hygiene to avoid the dangers of the flu. If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue.

Also, if you feel ill, stay home and go to a physician right away if symptoms persist.

Vaccination is important for those at high risk from flu complications including people 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, persons with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and other long-term health conditions.