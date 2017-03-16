Hanson going on 25th anniversary tour

Cue your inner ’90s child to get really excited now.

Hanson, the trio of brothers who gifted the world with the earworm of a single “MMMBop,” will be kicking off a world tour in June.

The “Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary Tour” will start June 1 in Cologne, Germany, with current plans to end October 27 in Houston.

The group first formed in 1992 when Isaac, Taylor and Zac were 11, 9 and 6, respectively.

Now they are all 30-something dads with a collective 12 children between them.

Pause for a moment here to ask yourself where has time gone.

Hanson is also releasing “Middle Of Everywhere: The Greatest Hits” compilation album.

The group’s “Middle of Nowhere” album dropped in 1997 and included such hits as the aforementioned “MMMBop” and “I Will Come to You.”

While Hanson hasn’t had a world tour in a while, the boy band has continued to make music over the years.

The trio also hasn’t ever really stopped riding the nostalgia wave.

In 2012 the brothers launched an MMMhops beer to join their catalog of Hanson-related merchandise they sell.

Visit Hanson’s site for a full list of tour dates.