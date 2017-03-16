Michael Porter, Jr. Country’s Top Recruit To Be A Sooner?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lon Kruger pulled off an incredible recruiting coup landing five star point guard Trae Young. While that's impressive in its own right. There might be more to come.

Like the nation’s top overall recruit Michael Porter Jr.

Porter had been committed to Washington, but the Huskies just fired their head coach, Lorenzo Romar, where Porter's dad was an assistant.

A source tells KFOR Sports that Trae Young spoke with Porter last night and that "there is a chance" Porter could end up at OU.

But it's, "a slight one."

The source adds that chances are he ends up at Missouri where his dad is expected to named an assistant coach under new head coach Cuanzo Martin.

It should be noted that Oklahoma is full on scholarships for next season when Porter, Jr. is going to enroll in the school of his choosing.