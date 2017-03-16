Mysterious letter may help police solve 34-year-old cold case

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities say they still do not know who killed a Muskogee business owner nearly 34 years ago, but they say a letter now could lead them to new evidence.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge told KJRH that he received a letter two years ago about the murder of Loyd Calvin Morgan.

Investigators say Morgan was shot three times in the head on March 21, 1983.

Authorities were never able to identify a suspect, but the letter may lead them to new suspects.

“I think, after so many years, somebody knows something, that it’s on their conscience,” Loge said. “They have to go to sleep every night. It’s time for them to come forward and clear their conscience. Now is the time.”

Morgan’s family says they found out about the letter this week.

“There won’t be closure, but my daddy deserves justice,” Morgan LaCrone said.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s murder is asked to call the district attorney’s office at (918) 682-3374.