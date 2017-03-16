Officials: Pregnant woman high on drugs hit Oklahoma officer with car after high-speed chase

ADA, Okla. – Authorities say an officer is recovering after being hit by a car following a police chase in Ada.

On Monday night, officers were called to the Rolling Meadows apartments after witnesses spotted a possible drug deal in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they spotted 21-year-old Cheyenne Vivier speeding away from the lot.

“He noticed that the vehicle was having a hard time maintaining their lane of traffic,” Ada Police Capt. Jason Potter told KXII.

When officers tried to pull over Vivier, she allegedly fled the scene and led police on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say Vivier wrecked in a pasture, but wasn’t done trying to flee.

“It appeared she was trying to open the door to get out, something clicked in her head and she drove off again striking Officer Musser for the second time,” Potter said.

When officials arrested Vivier, she told them she was pregnant and admitted to taking drugs she purchased at the apartments.