Police search for man who talked to, shook hands with clerk – while robbing Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who talked to and shook hands with a clerk – while robbing an Oklahoma City store.

The theft was reported February 7 at the Outlet Mall, and surveillance video has been released Thursday.

While holding his own pair of glasses, the man turns and sees the clerk is facing away.

The man then grabs a $200 pair of sunglasses, police said, and slides them into his pocket.

Moments later, he approaches the clerk and strikes up a conversation – all while reportedly concealing the glasses.

After a quick chat, he shakes the clerk’s hand and, according to police, leaves without paying.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous.