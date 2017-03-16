× Some Purcell residents say electric bills have doubled

PURCELL, Okla. – Some Purcell residents are complaining about electric bills that doubled.

City officials said they’re aware of the issue.

Mayor Ted Cox said the City of Purcell is a part of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority and has a high allocation of hydro-electricity. He thinks that may be part of the problem.

“We had a dry fall so our hydro power, all we got was our allotment and they didn’t have any excess hydro power generated so we’re on to using what they call thermal power, cold and natural gas-powered plants,” Cox said.

That, mixed with a cold winter or a hot summer, can cause bills to sky rocket.

Cox said city officials are working hard to investigate the issue and keep residents informed.