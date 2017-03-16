× Thunder Roll Raptors; Westbrook Triple-Double’s Again

All of the sudden, the Thunder appear to be road warriors as they blasted the Toronto Raptors 123-102. It’s OKC’s second straight road win and fourth overall. OKC led wire to wire.

Russell Westbrook had another MVP worthy performance dropping 26 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in the win. It’s his 34th triple-double putting him just seven behind Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 in 1961.

Victor Oladipo put on another great performance scoring 23 points. He’s shot 72% since returning to the lineup from back spasms.

The Thunder have been highly efficient over the last three games. Five players finished in double-figures against Utah, and six finished in double-figures the last two contests.

Former Thunder star Serge Ibaka only put up ten points against his former mates. A much different look from the 31 point performance complete with game winner the last time the two entities faced off when Ibaka was still with the Orlando Magic.

OKC has also found their stroke from behind the arc, they went 15 of 19 from three.

It was such a tough beating it was reported after the game by Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports that the Raptors held a players only meeting.