× Tulsa man accused of accidental stabbing of child sentenced

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man accused of inadvertently stabbing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Tulsa World reports District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced 33-year-old Levi Shane Cartwright on Monday for convictions of assault, battery with a deadly weapon, trafficking illegal drugs and child neglect.

In January, Cartwright pleaded no contest to the assault, battery and child neglect charges.

He entered blind guilty pleas to five drug charges and two weapons counts.

Jamie Leanne Tillack, the child’s mother, was also arrested after the child was injured.

Both were charged with child neglect.

In July, Cartwright allegedly threw an open folding knife at Tillack during an argument which hit the toddler in the chest.

The boy was hospitalized and transferred to the Department of Human Services custody after he tested positive for meth.

According the Tulsa World, more than 40 grams of meth, three and a half grams of heroin, three handguns and nearly 40 grams of marijuana were found inside the couple’s apartment.