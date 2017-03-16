Update: Customers devastated after shop goes belly up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Our In Your Corner team has new details involving Steve Burnett.

He’s the body shop owner who abruptly closed his doors leaving car owners high and dry.

Some customers are out thousands of dollars and left with cars that don't run.

Dave Koeneke contacted the “In Your Corner” team, wondering what happened to his classic car.

“Just last week when I decided to call and check on the car [and] the phone number wasn't working,” he said. “I made a bee line up here [and] found the place locked.”

D ave is one of at least five car owners who say they were taken advantage of by Burnett.

Remember right before Christmas, we convinced Burnett to let us inside his shop to look at another customer's car, which was missing its engine.

Burnett couldn't provide us with proof of where anyone's cash actually went.

We know the shop owner has big money problems and was evicted.

The big mystery now is what happened to Dave's car?

“My biggest fear, it's gone,” he said.

We got word Burnett's been living in Piedmont.

He answered right away.

We asked him if Dave’s car was still in his possession.

He said, “Yes I've had it stored over at a friend of mine's wrecker yard and that's where it's been ever since.”

It’s also been racking up storage fees at the wrecker yard this whole time.

Burnett told us Dave wouldn't have to foot the bill for any additional fees.

We also asked the shop owner about allegations being made by his own family.

His estranged daughter, Annie, says she can't sit silent any longer, calling her father a master manipulator.

“I've come to terms with it,” she said. “When I first saw the story, I was angry. It's the same thing over and over and over.”

She says her father has a history of cheating people, including his own mother.

“He was my grandmother's care giver,” she said. “My grandfather died of cancer.”

Court records show Burnett mismanaged his mother's property and accounts, borrowing money against her house without paying back the loan, causing it to go into foreclosure.

“The accounts were empty,” Annie said. “There was no money. Everything was being lost.”

We asked Burnett if he took advantage of his mom.

He said, “No, I did not.”

We know Burnett pleaded guilty to exploitation of an elderly person and possession of a dangerous substance.

He’s since paid $13,000 restitution to his mom.

Annie says her father is not to be trusted.

After we left Burnett's home, he called Dave right away apologizing and telling him how to find his classic car.

Dave's Opel GT is in one piece and back home!

Sure, Burnett said Dave wouldn't have to pay the storage fees, but apparently the shop owner didn't have the extra cash right away and Dave was forced to pay the fees himself.

He’s out $274 in fees, plus a repaint job and the upholstery work, totaling about $1,500, but at least he has his car back.