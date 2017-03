NEW YORK – A new video showing an Amtrak train blasting commuters with snow is making the rounds on the internet.

According to NBC New York, commuters standing on the Rhinecliff station platform in New York received a giant snow shower Wednesday morning.

A witness told the local news station that some commuters were knocked to the ground.

A slow motion video of the wave of snow has since gone viral, receiving more than 820,000 views on YouTube.