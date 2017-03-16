× Wallabies are back at the Oklahoma City Zoo for new exhibit

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is a busy week for spring breakers, who were treated to a reemergence of an adorable create at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Wallabies are back at the Oklahoma City Zoo for the first time since 2011.

“They’re cousins of the kangaroo. There are almost 30 different species. They range in all different sizes. They’re found in coastal regions. They’re found in forest regions, so they’re highly adaptable,” Kimberley Leser, curator at the Oklahoma City Zoo, said.

These marsupials have a mother’s pouch like a kangaroo, but they’re much smaller. They stand at around three to four feet tall, and are one of the only animals at the zoo that children can meet in person.

“The only thing separating them and the animals is this roped area so the animals can actually come right through get as close as they wish and there’s really no other habitat in the zoo that’s able to do this,” she said.

There are four wallabies at this new exhibit at the Oklahoma City Zoo and each one has a very distinct personality.

The zoo says the wallabies are docile animals, which make them a perfect pick for the exhibit.

“These are animals that where as they might not like you to touch them on the head, they’ll come right up and they won’t really get too into your space or too invasive in that way,” she said.