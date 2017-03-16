Warm weather expected heading into St. Patrick’s Day

Our warm-up has fully taken hold of Oklahoma!

Today will be windy with powerful south gusts and warmer highs in the middle 70s.

A front will move through on Saint Patrick’s Day (Friday) bringing us a little green on the radar (aka rain) for eastern Oklahoma.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the lower 70s before the 80s return for Sunday.

Monday will be one of our warmest days with highs in the 80s and 90s!

Severe weather is possible mid to late next week but limited moisture may hinder any storm chances.