Watch: Enes Kanter, Steven Adams release video to support Russell Westbrook as MVP

OKLAHOMA CITY – It seems that it isn’t just Oklahoma City Thunder fans or NBA fans in Brooklyn who feel that Russell Westbrook should be this season’s MVP.

He is also getting the nod from a pair of his teammates. It may not be a surprise that Enes Kanter and Steven Adams believe their teammate deserves the title of ‘Most Valuable Player,’ but they have taken to social media to express their love for Westbrook.

“Of course the only thing that we love more than our mustaches is our leader, our hero, our fashion icon, our King of the Prairie- Russell Westbrook,” Adams said.

However, they’re not the only ones.

“You have to weigh (the overall record) a little bit into it, but it’s not like (the Thunder aren’t) making the playoffs, like they’re not having a successful season,” Scott Brooks, former Thunder head coach and current Washington Wizards coach, said. “I mean they’ve got a lot of talent, and they’re going to win, probably, 50-something games (they’re on pace to win 46). And Russell is a big part of that. Fortunately for me, I got to see behind the scenes who Russell is, and if he doesn’t win it, he definitely has an MVP character, and like I said, it’s hard to argue a triple-double. That doesn’t happen often. (Averaging a triple-double), to me that qualifies to be an MVP. It’s hard to say no.”

Westbrook is expected to be in a tight race with Houston’s James Harden, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James for the title.

According to CBS Sports, the award hasn’t been given to a player on a team lower than the 3rd seed since 1985.