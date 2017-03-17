× 2016 homicide in east Oklahoma remains unsolved, reward offered in case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A 2016 murder in Pittsburg County remains unsolved and authorities are asking for your help.

On Feb. 26, 2016, state officials say a family member found 30-year-old Nathan David Scoggins dead inside his home in Longtown, Okla.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say Scoggins died from a gunshot wound.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office asked the OSBI for help with the investigation.

Agents have numerous pieces of possible evidence, but they believe the case can be solved with additional information.

If you have any information that could help, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

The OSBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.