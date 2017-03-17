Authorities searching for 3 inmates who escaped from Lincoln County Jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail overnight.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say Brian Moody, 23, Sonny Baker, 41, and Mark Robbins, 23, escaped from the jail through the ventilation system.

All three men were incarcerated for property crimes.

Officials say Moody and Baker are from the southwest part of Lincoln County and Robbins is from the Shawnee area.

If you see any of them, please call police.